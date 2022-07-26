I find it strange that Rishi Sunak criticises Liz Truss’s pledge to cut taxes, citing that her economic advisors suggest that such cuts will lead to interest rates of 7 per cent. Does he not realise that the majority of members of the Conservative Party are savers with little or no borrowings and so will welcome the resulting rate rise which may send shivers down the spines of the vast majority of us?

The promise of more money in their pockets due to a reduction in tax and a significant rise in returns from savings looks to be a perfect example of what political scientists call “political particularism,” namely the ability to further one’s career by catering to narrow interest rather than to broader platforms – that’s pork barrel politics to you and me.

Colin Burke