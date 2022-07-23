I agree with Jess Phillips that Boris Johnson lives on in Truss and Sunak, although Sunak might have a firmer grip on fiscal reality. It is all political groundhog day with this party, which has disastrously morphed into a populist entity, with its insistence on trashing laws, rules and anyone else who has the temerity to argue for a more middle-way, pragmatic and less extreme course.

It would have been so refreshing to have a Cabinet outsider such as Tom Tugendhat, who I hope would have garnered all of what is left of the party’s talents around him and not just gone for toadying loyalists like in the previous incarnation.

This was the time for a complete reset for the party, but the Tory MP’s bottled it. We are now left with the usual suspects. We will more than likely have to wait two long years for a general election, whilst this dog’s dinner of a once-sane party limps on.