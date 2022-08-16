It may be election bluster, but both Truss and Sunak don’t seem to realise that their criticism of the devolved administration of Scotland and the personal attack on Ms Sturgeon at the Conservative Party leadership hustings in Perth is red rag to the SNP bull.

It is likely to backfire in that, although it may temporarily excite Scottish Tories, it will almost certainly increase support for independence from the UK.

The criticism is also arrogant and misplaced. The last three years of Tory government in Westminster have hardly been stunning for their success, and the fact that the country is currently suffering a leadership battle, itself unnecessarily drawn-out, is testimony to the almost complete incompetence of an administration in which the two leadership contestants have played important parts.