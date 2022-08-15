Brexit: Bringing down Boris Johnson was ‘triumph’ for Remainers, says Rees-Mogg
Brexit minister also calls on Labour MP to ‘stand down’ as chair of Partygate inquiry
Boris Johnson’s political demise can be traced back to his key role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.
The Brexit opportunities minister, a Johnson loyalist who has backed Liz Truss for the Tory leadership, suggested Remainers seeking revenge had helped to bring him down.
“I think part of the reason has to be Brexit,” he told GB News on Mr Johnson’s downfall. “There’s a lot of people who resent the fact we left the European Union. And therefore to bring down the standard-bearer of Brexit was a triumph for them.”
