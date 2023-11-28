Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

The Tory party are wrong – the UK should increase immigration

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 28 November 2023 18:52
Comments
<p>Immigration can be a benefit for this country, not a burden</p>

Immigration can be a benefit for this country, not a burden

(PA)

Contrary to some Tory voices, I do not believe Britain needs to drastically reduce immigration numbers. Rather, we should increase the amount of immigration and asylum granted to people fleeing conflict and chaos, such as those from Ukraine and Hong Kong, to name but two.

We must, however, spend a greater amount of time observing the numbers of would-be immigrants from safe countries. People who want to come to Britain must have a skill, talent or trade that they can use to contribute to Britain’s society, economy and cohesion. These skills need not necessarily see them enter into a high-paid position (though scientists ought to be very welcome and valued) but should mean that all who are welcomed are able to swiftly fill vacancies where there are systemic labour shortages.

Immigration can be a benefit for this country, not a burden.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in