Contrary to some Tory voices, I do not believe Britain needs to drastically reduce immigration numbers. Rather, we should increase the amount of immigration and asylum granted to people fleeing conflict and chaos, such as those from Ukraine and Hong Kong, to name but two.

We must, however, spend a greater amount of time observing the numbers of would-be immigrants from safe countries. People who want to come to Britain must have a skill, talent or trade that they can use to contribute to Britain’s society, economy and cohesion. These skills need not necessarily see them enter into a high-paid position (though scientists ought to be very welcome and valued) but should mean that all who are welcomed are able to swiftly fill vacancies where there are systemic labour shortages.

Immigration can be a benefit for this country, not a burden.