The deadly scenes in Ukraine are a poignant reminder of the incalculable cost of war

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 02 April 2022 12:43
Comments
<p>If these violent spectacles are not considered yet as a third world war, then what are they? </p>

If these violent spectacles are not considered yet as a third world war, then what are they?

(AP)

Mary Dejevsky’s insinuation that Russia is as fearful of the prospect of a third world war as we are, is misguided. Whether we have fully grasped it or not, we are now in the midst of a third world war.

The human and financial cost of this horrendous, deadly and destructive war is beyond belief. The scenes of death, destruction, desolation, displacement, deprivation and disease are another poignant reminder of the incalculable costs of war.

If these violent spectacles, inability to present any conflict resolution initiative and the sheer disdain for human rights and dignities are not considered to be a third world war, then what are they?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in