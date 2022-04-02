The deadly scenes in Ukraine are a poignant reminder of the incalculable cost of war
Mary Dejevsky’s insinuation that Russia is as fearful of the prospect of a third world war as we are, is misguided. Whether we have fully grasped it or not, we are now in the midst of a third world war.
The human and financial cost of this horrendous, deadly and destructive war is beyond belief. The scenes of death, destruction, desolation, displacement, deprivation and disease are another poignant reminder of the incalculable costs of war.
If these violent spectacles, inability to present any conflict resolution initiative and the sheer disdain for human rights and dignities are not considered to be a third world war, then what are they?
