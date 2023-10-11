I agree with David Lee that our nation is in need of radical changes if our economy is to be managed so that wealth is distributed more evenly and existential threats caused by climate change and Brexit are addressed. However, I cannot agree that the electorate has no choice, nor that he is right in deciding not to vote in the forthcoming general election.

Whilst he is right that the parties in opposition are too cautious in what they are offering to rectify the chaos caused by 13 years of Tory mismanagement and ineffective leadership, he should recognise that this is because they sense that most voters are by nature (small “c”) conservative, pay little heed to politics and will not welcome change if it is thrust too rapidly upon them.

Labour knows that it needs to appeal to the electorate’s desire for a fairer society led by decent people who have a realistic awareness of present dangers and future threats, and are equipped to provide assurance that they can be trusted to deal with them. Since the Tories are deficient in each of these areas, Labour is offering the electorate a genuine choice – and the opportunity to make those radical changes that the Tories will never enact. It is imperative that we all vote in order that the Tories are removed from office for a very long time.