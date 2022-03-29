Politicians should have better things to do than comment on Will Smith

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 29 March 2022 13:39
Comments
<p>Celebrities who live by publicity must know that they are fair game for tasteless comedians at awards ceremonies</p>

Celebrities who live by publicity must know that they are fair game for tasteless comedians at awards ceremonies

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tom Peck puts his finger on it, about the Will Smith affair, in asking: “Who cares?”

Talent in the performing arts gets its own rewards from the paying public without the tedious and vacuous farragoes of awards ceremonies. Of course, the film industry needs publicity for its products, but celebrities who live by publicity must know that they are fair game for tasteless comedians at awards ceremonies.

But why should politicians feel that they also have to get in on the act, when they have much more serious issues to ponder and comment on in this troubled world?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in