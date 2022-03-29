Tom Peck puts his finger on it, about the Will Smith affair, in asking: “Who cares?”

Talent in the performing arts gets its own rewards from the paying public without the tedious and vacuous farragoes of awards ceremonies. Of course, the film industry needs publicity for its products, but celebrities who live by publicity must know that they are fair game for tasteless comedians at awards ceremonies.

But why should politicians feel that they also have to get in on the act, when they have much more serious issues to ponder and comment on in this troubled world?