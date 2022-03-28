Will Smith struck a blow for decency – award shows are too full of crass jokes

Monday 28 March 2022 16:02
<p>The presenters of shows like the Oscars and Baftas seem to be chosen for their ability to tell risque jokes</p>

(PA)

I consider Will Smith to have struck a moral blow for decency.

The presenters of shows like the Oscars and Baftas seem to be chosen for their ability to tell risque jokes and make crass and personal remarks, so that they can be proclaimed the star of the proceedings.

Please let us have somebody presenting who cares about film or theatre or music, and makes culture the focus.

