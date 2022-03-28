Will Smith struck a blow for decency – award shows are too full of crass jokes
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
I consider Will Smith to have struck a moral blow for decency.
The presenters of shows like the Oscars and Baftas seem to be chosen for their ability to tell risque jokes and make crass and personal remarks, so that they can be proclaimed the star of the proceedings.
Please let us have somebody presenting who cares about film or theatre or music, and makes culture the focus.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies