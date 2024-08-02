Before the election, various ways were pointed out in which pensioners benefit financially from government policies, compared with those of working age. There was talk of the iniquity of single pensioners; or a couple, living in large houses, while young families had difficulty in buying a home.

Now, however, there is a furore about withdrawing the winter fuel allowance from all but the poorest pensioners.

Would those who complain about “intergenerational unfairness” that favours the elderly not regard that as a justifiable move (Voices, "Yes, the chancellor’s raid is going to pinch… but it’s time us boomers gave something back", Tuesday 30 July)?

Jill Stephenson

Edinburgh

Rioting thugs deserve what’s coming to them

I commend Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper for vowing to deal with the mindless, far-right thugs who recently provoked violent disorder on our streets, in Southport, London, Hartlepool and Aldershot (“Nigel Farage has failed to condemn mob violence – and given Keir Starmer an open goal”, Thursday 1 August).

How dare they hijack a vigil – and how dare they attack respected police officers with bricks after they had worked so hard to save lives? The powers that be should throw the book at these evil monsters.

Geoffrey Brooking

Havant

Women have been overlooked again

In the prime minister’s statement about Southport, I think there was one glaring error – calling the stabbings a “tragedy”, but the ensuing riots a “crime”. Both were heinous, and both were criminal acts.

The prime minister’s press conference showed how the women of this country have again been failed by the media: every question asked was about the role of the far-right, or tried to lay the blame for the unrest on Nigel Farage. Not one about what is being done to stop women and young girls from being killed and abused, or how the blaming of victims of rape and abuse has been normalised.

Richard Whiteside

Halifax

BBC in a bind over Edwards

The BBC is being savagely criticised for not taking action against Huw Edwards (“Lisa Nandy puts BBC bosses on notice over Huw Edwards scandal”, Thursday, 1 August). But in Britain, it is a golden rule of law that a person is innocent until convicted in a court.

The only time any action could and should have been taken by Edwards’s employers – sacking, or suspension with withdrawal of salary – was when the word "Guilty" emerged at his trial.

Any other action puts them on a level with the rioters who attacked the police across the country on the basis of unsubstantiated "facts" put out on social media.

Robin Parkes

Address supplied

The cost of doing nothing

What should the BBC have done when Huw Edwards was arrested? Nothing.

Imagine the outcome if Edwards had been found to be innocent of the charges against him – unfair dismissal charges and the costs involved, probably far in excess of the salary they were paying him (“BBC will ‘look at all options’ to reclaim pay from Huw Edwards", Thursday 1 August).

Bob Sampson

West Sussex

Gershkovich has done the world a service

The release of numerous prisoners (“Reporter Evan Gershkovich and US marine Paul Whelan released in ‘historic’ US-Russia prisoner swap", Thursday 1 August) is a reminder of how important our freedom is – and the need to protect it.

The specific case of Evan Gershkovich is a warning about press freedoms, too. No matter what he was charged with, the reality was he was imprisoned for his journalism and his capacity to tell us the truth.

The world will be a better place when there is nothing to warn us about. But until then, we need the bravery of Evan and others – and to remember those who have lost their lives warning us. There have been too many lost.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

The school VAT row will hit neurodiverse pupils hardest

The introduction of VAT on independent school fees two terms sooner than had been suggested will do nothing to alleviate the attendance problem that the government wants addressed (“Labour’s VAT on private schools could come as soon as January”, Monday 22 July).

With a lack of funded special schools and some independent schools specialising in special needs forced to closed, parents of neurodiverse children will struggle to find suitable placements where their children can feel safe, valued, and taught as an individual with appropriate support and therapy.

The government must prioritise funding for more school spaces for these children otherwise we will lose a generation of very capable children who have much to offer to the workplace and society in general.

Colin Parker

Head, Egerton Rothesay School, Berkhamsted