In Monday's edition, there were two articles on working from home. There were several others on the IPCC report on climate change. Nowhere was any link drawn between the two.

We have a unique set of circumstances bequeathed by the pandemic that provides office workers, companies and society with the raison d’etre to change working practices for good.

The obvious link between the two is the impact home working can have on emissions caused by the billions of countless hours we spend sitting in slow and stationary traffic, harming our planet and stressing ourselves out, while losing valuable time never to be regained.