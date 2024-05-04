Jump to content
The local election results reveal some disturbing patterns for the Conservatives

The Tories should enjoy their victory in the Tees Valley mayoral contest while they can, writes polling guru John Curtice. All other signs point to a rough road ahead for the government

Saturday 04 May 2024 13:37 BST
The results were almost as bad for the party as they could have been – but not quite (Reuters)

The Conservatives were always on a hiding to nothing in the local elections on Thursday. Most of the seats being contested were last fought over in 2021 when the party was in the lead – not, as now, 20 points behind.

Moreover, Blackpool South was much easier for Labour to capture in the parliamentary by-election there than any of the other seats that had already fallen to the opposition in recent months.

In the event the results were almost as bad for the Conservatives as they could have been – but not quite. 

