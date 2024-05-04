The local election results reveal some disturbing patterns for the Conservatives

The Conservatives were always on a hiding to nothing in the local elections on Thursday. Most of the seats being contested were last fought over in 2021 when the party was in the lead – not, as now, 20 points behind.

Moreover, Blackpool South was much easier for Labour to capture in the parliamentary by-election there than any of the other seats that had already fallen to the opposition in recent months.

In the event the results were almost as bad for the Conservatives as they could have been – but not quite.