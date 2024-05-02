Jump to content
Donald Trump says that ‘jihad’ has made London ‘unrecognisable’ – who does he think he is?

The former president wouldn’t know a real Londoner if he met one, writes Sean O’Grady. The UK doesn’t have any time for his racist, sexist tantrums

Thursday 02 May 2024 15:09 BST
Protestors in London showed their distate for Trump in 2018 with use of a blimp made in his likeness
Protestors in London showed their distate for Trump in 2018 with use of a blimp made in his likeness (PA)

Donald Trump, the most dangerous as well as the most conceited man on the planet, says that London is “unrecognisable” because Europe has “opened its doors to jihad”, something that would “never” be allowed to happen in the US.

Well, aside from his own talent for inciting insurrection and what we might term a kind of Maga jihad on 6 January 2021, one has to ask: “how do you know, Don?”. As far as is publicly known, Trump had barely set foot in the UK before he became president, and may have spent more time on his vulgar, ersatz golf course in Scotland than in the nation’s capital.

As president, his trips to London were official visits, during which he was greeted by obsequious officials and dutifully polite members of the establishment, led by the Queen. He did not mix with the common folk of our land, nor did he express much interest in doing so. He may even have been blissfully unaware of the giant inflatable “blimp”, a caricature of a bawling Trump in a nappy, with which the people of London greeted their childish visitor.

