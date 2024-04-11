Kate Devlin’s recent article on David Cameron ruling out Donald Trump’s plan for “peace” in Ukraine was a welcome headline. But its content was less encouraging.

Currently, Congress is dragging its heels regarding funding for Ukraine, and it seems clear that should Joe Biden suffer defeat in the November elections, the security of the Western world will be compromised.

Vladimir Putin and his imperialist intentions will not hit the buffers with concessions of territory in Ukraine. Such a course of action is likely to result only in a temporary cessation of Russian aggression towards Ukraine, placing it in a much stronger position to resume hostilities at a time of its choosing. Russia’s economy would be strengthened by the acquisition of Ukraine’s assets and its territorial boundaries extended, opening up avenues to other states in the region who may well be next in line for a Soviet-style “liberation”.