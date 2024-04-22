It’s been a terrible week for the Met Police, who have managed to mess up in relation to both Jewish and Black people.

The force’s reaction to Gideon Falter, the man who claimed he was threatened with arrest for being “openly Jewish”, shows an embarrassing level of political carelessness. And their continued failure to take the murder of Stephen Lawrence seriously proves they still haven’t learned the lessons of institutional racism, 29 years on from Stephen’s murder.

For both incidents to occur in the same week is a PR nightmare for the force, which was already struggling with public perception of its image.