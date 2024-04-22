Gideon Falter: Being called ‘openly Jewish’ by Met officer made me feel like criminal

Gideon Falter has said the experience of being described as “openly Jewish” and threatened with arrest yards away from a pro-Palestine protest in London made him feel like a “criminal.”

The antisemitism campaigner was told by an officer his presence was “antagonising” protesters.

The force initially apologised for the incident, but then apologised for its apology after suggesting opponents of pro-Palestinian marches “must know that their presence is provocative”.

“After we’d been stopped... people started shouting abuse at us. Police surrounded us, not them,” Mr Falter told the BBC.