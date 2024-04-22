Suella Braverman has called for Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to resign after an officer referred to antisemitism campaigner Gideon Falter as “openly Jewish,” threatened him with arrest, and said his presence was “antagonising” protesters.

The force initially apologised for the incident, but then apologised for its apology after suggesting opponents of pro-Palestine marches “must know that their presence is provocative”.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Monday, 22 April: “These marches have reached a threshold whereby they are unmanageable... and hateful to a large degree.

“Sir Mark... I think he should go. The home secretary, the prime minister need to show leadership here.”