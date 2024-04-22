✕ Close ‘I was being treated like a criminal for being Jewish’

The Metropolitan Police commissioner faces a difficult week ahead as he attempts to rebuild relations between the force and London’s Jewish community.

Sir Mark Rowley has faced calls to quit after an antisemitism campaigner was threatened with arrest at a pro-Palestine protest, where officers described him as “openly Jewish” and said his presence was “antagonising” demonstrators.

An officer told Gideon Falter, the chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA), he would be arrested if he did not leave the vicinity of a Gaza protest in central London.

The force issued a statement apologising for the incident, but was forced to apologise for its apology after suggesting opponents of pro-Palestinian marches “must know that their presence is provocative”.

Mr Falter and former home secretary Suella Braverman called for Sir Mark to be sacked, accusing him of emboldening antisemites by failing to curtail the regular demonstrations through the capital.

The commissioner will meet members of London’s Jewish community with mayor Sadiq Khan today to discuss “community relations”, and is expected to speak to representatives of organisations including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the London Jewish Forum and the Community Safety Trust.