Suella Braverman and Mishal Husain clashed during a BBC Radio 4 interview listeners branded a "car-crash" as the MP admitted she had not seen the full video in which an antisemitism campaigner was described as "openly Jewish" by the Metropolitan Police.

The pair discussed footage in which Gideon Falter was threatened with arrest and told his presence was “antagonising” protesters yards away in London.

Ms Braverman called for Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to resign after the exchange.

When Ms Husain proposed that Ms Braverman's comments were based on "incomplete information," the politician responded: "I'm basing what I'm saying on six months of information... The police have chosen a side."