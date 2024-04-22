Is it only Jews who sport kippas and Magen Davids (Stars of David) who should fear for their safety as they go about their business in central London? Or – in the wake of the video of antisemitism campaigner Gideon Falter being told by a policeman that it was not safe for him to cross a pro-Palestinian rally in Aldwych because he was “openly Jewish” – should all British Jews now fear for their safety?

I am Jewish and have lived in London all my life. During that time, I have participated in, or in my capacity as a journalist, observed countless demonstrations, including marches by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who share my dismay at the appalling carnage being wrought in Gaza by Israel.

The difference between me and Mr Falter is that I do not appear openly Jewish, and have never been told by a policeman that they are concerned by “the reaction to my presence”, as Mr Falter was nine days ago.