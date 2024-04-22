✕ Close Iranian state television reports explosions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The United States is expected to announce sanctions against the IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion for alleged human rights abuses in the West Bank, according to a report.

It would be the first time the US imposed sanctions on an Israeli military unit and would see a ban on the battalion receiving any kind of US military assistance.

Netzah Yehuda, or “Judea Forever,” is a special unit for ultra-Orthodox Jewish soldiers. It was formed with the aim of integrating a segment of the population that does not normally do military service.

But Israeli media have reported problems in the unit stemming from the hard-line ideology of many of the soldiers.

It came as Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 18 people, including 14 children.

The first strike killed a man, his wife and their 3-year-old child, according to the nearby Kuwaiti Hospital. The woman was pregnant, and the doctors managed to save the baby, the hospital said.Israel has carried out near-daily air raids on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has sought refuge.