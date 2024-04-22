Middle East – live: US to ‘sanction IDF for West Bank violations’ as Israel launches overnight strike on Rafah
It would be the first time the US imposed sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda, or ‘Judea Forever,’ a special unit for ultra-Orthodox Jewish soldiers
The United States is expected to announce sanctions against the IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion for alleged human rights abuses in the West Bank, according to a report.
It would be the first time the US imposed sanctions on an Israeli military unit and would see a ban on the battalion receiving any kind of US military assistance.
Netzah Yehuda, or “Judea Forever,” is a special unit for ultra-Orthodox Jewish soldiers. It was formed with the aim of integrating a segment of the population that does not normally do military service.
But Israeli media have reported problems in the unit stemming from the hard-line ideology of many of the soldiers.
It came as Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 18 people, including 14 children.
The first strike killed a man, his wife and their 3-year-old child, according to the nearby Kuwaiti Hospital. The woman was pregnant, and the doctors managed to save the baby, the hospital said.Israel has carried out near-daily air raids on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has sought refuge.
The conflict between Israel and Iran, fought out often in secret and through proxies, has now erupted with Israel suspected to have carried out strikes deep inside Iran six days after Tehran’s attack with more than 350 drones and missiles.
Explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan, which has a large airbase, a major missile production complex and number of nuclear facilities.
Videos from the city showed orange flashes in the night sky, along with sounds of what appeared to be sustained bursts of anti-aircraft artillery.
Iraqi forces search for ‘outlaw elements’ firing missile in Syria
Iraqi security forces in the western Nineveh province area were searching for “outlaw elements” who fired missiles across the border into Syria late yesterday, targeting a base for US-led coalition forces, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said.
The searchers had found and destroyed a missile launcher, the statement added. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the reported attack.
Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji, head of the Security Media Cell, said about five missiles were launched across the border but it was unclear if they had hit or caused any damage at the targeted base.
The US officials did not comment on whether any US facility had been specifically targeted. One official said a coalition fighter destroyed a launcher in self-defence after reports of a failed rocket attack near a coalition base at Rumalyn, Syria.
No US personnel were injured, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details that were not yet public.
Satellite images reveal limited damage to Israeli airbase
Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles that sought to overwhelm Israel’s air defences in the 13 April attack – the first on Israel by a foreign power since Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein launched Scud missiles at Israel in the 1991 Gulf War.
However, Israeli air defences and fighter jets, backed by the US, the UK and neighbouring Jordan, shot down the vast majority of the incoming fire.
Satellite images analysed by the Associated Press showed the Iranian attack caused only minor damage at the Nevatim air base in southern Israel, including taking a chunk out of a taxiway that Israel quickly repaired.
Iran’s attack came in response to a suspected Israeli strike on 1 April targeting a consular building next to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria, which killed two Guard generals and others.
“Today, thanks to the work done by our armed forces, the Revolutionary Guard, the army, the police, each in its own way, praise be to Allah the image of the country around the world has become commendable,” said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, despite Iran facing public anger over its economy and crackdowns on dissent.
Iran’s supreme leader tacitly acknowledges that Tehran hit little in its attack on Israel
Iran’s supreme leader yesterday dismissed any discussion of whether Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel hit anything there, a tacit acknowledgment that despite launching a major assault, few projectiles actually made it through to their targets.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comments before senior military leaders didn’t touch on the apparent Israeli retaliatory strike on Friday on the central city of Isfahan, even though air defences opened fire and Iran grounded commercial flights across much of the country.
Mr Khamenei, 85, made the comments in a meeting attended by the top ranks of Iran’s regular military, police and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, a powerful force within its Shiite theocracy.
“Debates by the other party about how many missiles were fired, how many of them hit the target and how many didn’t, these are of secondary importance,” Khamenei said in remarks aired by state television.
“The main issue is the emergence of the Iranian nation and Iranian military’s will in an important international arena. This is what matters.”
Analysts believe both Iran and Israel, regional archrivals locked in a shadow war for years, are trying to dial back tensions following a series of escalatory attacks between them as the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip rages on and inflames the wider region.
Footage released from Iran shows flashes over the skies of Isfahan following reports of multiple explosions heard near the city of Isfahan. The footage released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on their social media channel on Friday (19 April) shows flashes over the skies of Isfahan, following reports of explosions in the city. The Independent is unable to independently verify the content, date, and conditions under which this was filmed. Multiple explosions were heard near a military base in Isfahan, according to reports from Iranian semi-official FARS news.
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria, security sources say
At least five rockets were launched from Iraq’s town of Zummar towards a US military base in northeastern Syria yesterday, two Iraqi security sources and a US official told Reuters.
The attack against US forces is the first since early February when Iranian-backed groups in Iraq stopped their attacks against US troops.
It comes a day after Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani returned from a visit to the United States, where he met with president Joe Biden at the White House.
A post on a Telegram group affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah said armed factions in Iraq had decided to resume attacks after a near-three month pause after seeing little progress on talks to end the US-led military coalition in the country.
Another popular Telegram group close to Kataib Hezbollah, Sabreen News, later said there had been no official statement by the Iran-backed faction.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said more than five rockets were fired from Iraq towards troops at a coalition base in Rumalyn, Syria, but no US. personnel were injured.
A unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is expected to be sanctioned by the Biden administration this week after a ProPublica investigation claimed that the State Department sat for months on evidence of serious human rights abuses.
Reports of the expected move have enraged the Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and comes as US-Israel relations continue to degrade under the stress of Israel’s military onslaught in the Gaza Strip.
US says a UN agency has agreed to help in distribution of aid to Gaza via sea route
The UN World Food Program has agreed to help deliver aid for the starving civilians of Gaza once the US military completes a pier for transporting the humanitarian assistance by sea, US officials said Friday.
The involvement of the UN agency could help resolve one of the major obstacles facing the US-planned project — the reluctance of aid groups to handle on-the-ground distribution of food and other badly needed goods in Gaza absent significant changes by Israel.
An Israeli military attack on 1 April that killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen intensified international criticism of Israel for failing to provide security for humanitarian workers or allow adequate amounts of aid across its land borders.
US House passes $95b Ukraine, Israel aid package
The US House of Representatives has finally passed billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine and Israel amid resistance from Republican hardliners.
A broad $95b legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, was passed yesterday with $26b pledged for Israel.
The Senate is set to begin considering the House-passed bill on Tuesday, with some preliminary votes that afternoon. Final passage was expected sometime next week, which would clear the way for Biden to sign it into law.
The House’s actions during a rare Saturday session put on display some cracks in what generally is solid support for Israel within Congress. Recent months have seen progressive Democrats express anger with Israel‘s government and its conduct of the war in Gaza.
Saturday’s vote, in which the Israel aid was passed 366-58, had 37 Democrats and 21 Republicans in opposition.
On Friday morning, Iranians walked down the streets of Tehran next to posters adorning the country’s national flag with three depictions of missiles being fired from it.
“Israel is as weak as a spider web”, one poster read. Just hours before, explosions were heard over an airbase 200 miles south of the city in Isfahan.
Tehran’s defences had shot down three drones launched from over 1,200 miles away in Israel - said to be part of Netanyahu’s “response” for an earlier attack by Iran which saw over 300 missiles and drones fired at the Jewish state.
