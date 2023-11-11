Why, this Remembrance Sunday, I’ll be wearing a poppy – and a Star of David

According to the art critic Arthur Danto, “we erect monuments so that we shall always remember, and build memorials so that we shall never forget”. But what of an edifice that is both a monument and a memorial? That is the mystery and – to my mind – the magic of the Cenotaph.

Dedicated to “The Glorious Dead” of the First World War and others, the Cenotaph can be seen, on the one hand, as a symbol of heroism and sacrifice, and on the other, as a reminder of the terrible toll that wars exact on soldiers and civilians alike – something we should “never forget”.

But, as became evident in 1920 – when, during the acute political tensions that culminated in the General Strike six years later, an estimated 1.2 million Britons flocked to the Cenotaph to pay their respects to the war dead on the second anniversary of the Armistice – the Cenotaph is also the closest thing Britain has to a national holy site.