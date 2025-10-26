If your phone gets stolen, admit it – it’s your own fault

Whenever my wife and I try to figure out where we’re going in London, she – like everyone else – will pull out her mobile phone, followed by my warning to grip her device extra tight. One stolen phone is enough.

Recently, she’d just finished jogging and was logging into her phone when someone on a bike snatched it clean out of her hands. She tried to run after them, but she’d already completed her 5k.

London, in particular, is in the grip of a surge in phone thefts. According to the Met Police, more than 116,000 devices were stolen in 2024, which is about 13 thefts every hour. So much so that there are warnings painted onto streets, snappily titled “Mind the grab”, and Scotland Yard is testing super-fast e-bikes to be able to nab “phone snatchers” in 60 seconds. Elsewhere, a New York Times report recently described a two-week operation to bust a criminal operation shipping stolen phones to China, with police seizing £200,000 in cash. Britain, meanwhile, accounts for 40 per cent of phone thefts in Europe

open image in gallery ‘Mind the Grab’ phone theft warnings have been painted on London streets ( PA Wire )

You’ve probably seen the videos: people minding their own business before a thief on a bike whips their phone away – probably on an e-bike, probably grinning. Perhaps you’ve even watched one of these clips on your own phone – which, moments later, could be snatched from your hand in a cruel, cyclical irony.

If it’s any consolation, violent crime is falling in London. Homicides, knife attacks and firearm offences are all down, according to the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) and police records.

So, they may not be coming for your life. But they are coming for the small gadget that contains your life – your identity, your contacts, your bank account. And that might actually be worse. Here’s the uncomfortable truth: if your phone’s snatched and you’re watching it disappear down the street, you might have deserved it.

open image in gallery Distracted pedestrians are making the work of phone thieves easier ( PA Wire )

Imagine, for a moment, being a phone thief. You’re desperate, reckless and possibly hard up for cash. As you sit on your matte black e-bike, all around you are crowds of people waving little boxes that cost a thousand pounds. It’s a no-brainer.

You can complain about the country “going to the dogs” all you like, but that’s not it. Yesterday, walking to lunch, I saw several people holding their phones loosely or leaving them by their sides and on café tables. It was so absurdly easy, I briefly considered stealing them myself – though I would hand them back immediately after, as long as they’d learnt their lesson.

I’m not saying the rise in phone theft is inevitable, or that police shouldn’t do more. But maybe – just maybe – we could all show a bit more self-awareness. I see people step into traffic while staring at their screens. They’ll risk their lives for a few more seconds of doom scrolling, yet can’t hold onto their phones for dear life.

And if you’re in the Big Smoke, good luck. London will soon be left with just two 24-hour police counters for reporting crimes – one in Lewisham and the other in Charing Cross (so, really, just the one in Lewisham).

The truth is, beyond chasing the phone-smuggling gangs, the police have bigger things to worry about. Your phone heading for a joyride to China isn’t top of their list.

London remains a beautiful city, full of extraordinary people. But the streets don’t care about you – or your phone. So perhaps it’s time to care a bit more yourself. Wait until you’re sitting down to watch that Instagram reel. If you need to text someone, stop, take a moment, and keep a firm grip. And if you’re reading this while walking, well… thank you. But don’t blame me. Look up.