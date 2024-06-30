Six things everyone can do to ensure their financial health

Mortgage costs are up. Private rents are sky high. The cost of living is, well, costly. You may be asking yourself how you can better manage your money in these challenging times. Well, it’s the final day of June, and the midpoint of the year seems like as good a time as any for a reset. Here are six things you can do right now to improve your financial wellbeing.

Think big

Let’s acknowledge that being “good” with money isn’t just about learning the practical stuff. After all, with the abundance of resources available to us online, we aren’t exactly short of information on how to budget and save.