Forget 50:50 splits – this is the fairest way to divvy up the household bills
For young people just starting a life together, figuring out the best way to divide the rent and bills can be stressful – especially when one of you makes more than the other. Money expert Talia Loderick explains the best way to ensure that everybody contributes their fair share
I’ve worked with a number of women recently who are in their twenties, at the start of their careers, and are beginning to move in with their partners. Some are renting, some are buying, but all have wanted to discuss how best to manage their shared finances now that they’re setting up a home together.
I’m a money coach, and I love to hear that people are being intentional with their finances, making a plan and setting themselves up for success.
But then, without fail, these young women have gone on to say: “Of course, I want to pay my way. We’re going to split everything 50/50.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments