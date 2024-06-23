Forget 50:50 splits – this is the fairest way to divvy up the household bills

I’ve worked with a number of women recently who are in their twenties, at the start of their careers, and are beginning to move in with their partners. Some are renting, some are buying, but all have wanted to discuss how best to manage their shared finances now that they’re setting up a home together.

I’m a money coach, and I love to hear that people are being intentional with their finances, making a plan and setting themselves up for success.

But then, without fail, these young women have gone on to say: “Of course, I want to pay my way. We’re going to split everything 50/50.”