Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Forget 50:50 splits – this is the fairest way to divvy up the household bills

For young people just starting a life together, figuring out the best way to divide the rent and bills can be stressful – especially when one of you makes more than the other. Money expert Talia Loderick explains the best way to ensure that everybody contributes their fair share

Sunday 23 June 2024 13:08 BST
Comments
Financial resentment is not conducive to a happy, healthy relationship
Financial resentment is not conducive to a happy, healthy relationship (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

I’ve worked with a number of women recently who are in their twenties, at the start of their careers, and are beginning to move in with their partners. Some are renting, some are buying, but all have wanted to discuss how best to manage their shared finances now that they’re setting up a home together.

I’m a money coach, and I love to hear that people are being intentional with their finances, making a plan and setting themselves up for success.

But then, without fail, these young women have gone on to say: “Of course, I want to pay my way. We’re going to split everything 50/50.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in