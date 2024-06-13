Some things are best experienced only once. A pie-eating contest. An amateur folk band night. And a failed marriage. Not that ex-spouses can’t remarry – but there’s a strong argument to be made that they really shouldn’t marry each other. A flock of optimistically love-struck celebrities, from Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton to Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon, Eminem and Kimberly Scott, and Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson have tried it and in every case, the second marriage crashed and burned, usually just months (three months in Eminem’s case), after the second “I do.”

Currently, rumours are swirling like cinematic storm clouds over the shining heads of Ben Affleck and JLo, whose second time-around marriage after their broken engagement of decades past has reportedly run into trouble.

This week, too, Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy called off divorce proceedings with Erica Stoll, his wife of seven years. A month ago, she was served papers in Florida, with 20 days to file a counterclaim. Now, however, it seems he’s changed his mind and all is nuptial bliss. According to McIlroy, their “best future is as a family together” and they have “resolved their differences and look forward to a new beginning”.