Martin Lewis urges holidaymakers to check these two documents after rule change

Martin Lewis warned holidaymakers to check two documents before they travel because of a rule change.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live summer special on Tuesday, 11 June, the MoneySavingExpert founder told viewers they need to review their GHIC card and their passport.

The GHIC lets travellers get necessary state healthcare in the European Economic Area (EEA), and some other countries, on the same basis as a resident of that country.

Lewis urged viewers to check their card’s expiry date before travelling, as well as that their passport is under 10 years old.

Some countries need at least six months, or even three months, left on it to be let in, he added.