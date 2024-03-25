Britain is one of the forerunners of enmity towards Islam and Muslims: “They are the ones who laid the foundation for the Zionist state in Palestine,” declares the cover story in the Voice of Khorasan, an English language magazine linked to Isis-Khorasan, in its January edition.

The headline in the article, published by Al-Azam Media Foundation, which proclaims its adherence to Islamic State Khorasan province, is “Reality Of the Wild West: United Kingdom of Kufir [infidels]”.

Of Britain, it says: “A list of their crimes against the Muslims is enormously long. The British Crusaders hardly left a stone unturned in their machinations against Islam. Ever since Muslims had engaged in war against the Crusaders, Britain played [a] most vital role.”