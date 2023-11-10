I’ve read it so you don’t have to – all 336 pages of The Plot, Nadine Dorries’s strange book about rabbit-slaying, orgies, vendettas and political assassinations.

You’ll have seen, if you’re a Daily Mail reader, some of the more eye-popping bits. The MP having sex with a prostitute on a billiard table while four MPs stand cheering him on. The No 10 aide – code name “Dr No” – who chopped a pet rabbit in four and nailed it to an ex-girlfriend’s door after she ditched him.

But is any of it true?