Nadine Dorries’ book is a mess of conspiracy theories – and a surprising truth

The former culture secretary’s new memoir features rabbit-slaying, orgies, vendettas and political assassinations, writes Alan Rusbridger. But can it tell us anything useful about the inner workings of government?

Friday 10 November 2023 16:30
<p>Nadine Dorries' book is scheduled to be released on November 9 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

Nadine Dorries’ book is scheduled to be released on November 9 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

I’ve read it so you don’t have to – all 336 pages of The Plot, Nadine Dorries’s strange book about rabbit-slaying, orgies, vendettas and political assassinations.

You’ll have seen, if you’re a Daily Mail reader, some of the more eye-popping bits. The MP having sex with a prostitute on a billiard table while four MPs stand cheering him on. The No 10 aide – code name “Dr No” – who chopped a pet rabbit in four and nailed it to an ex-girlfriend’s door after she ditched him.

But is any of it true?

