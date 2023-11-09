‘Government needs a kick in the pants’, says Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries has said the Government needs a “kick in the pants”.

The former Conservative minister said she agrees with ex-prime minister Boris Johnson that the Tories are “drifting into defeat” under Rishi Sunak.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Dorries said: “When Boris Johnson was elected in 2019, he had the biggest majority. He got a bigger vote share than Tony Blair in 1997. People were inspired to go out and vote for him.

“Is that King’s Speech, what we are doing now, going to ignite people? Does the Government need a kick in the pants? It absolutely does.”