We need to talk about the ‘new antisemitism’

Last month, a report commissioned by the National Union of Students (NUS) and carried out by lawyer Rebecca Tuck KC, published its findings into allegations of antisemitism.

The main conclusions, which understandably made headlines, were that “Jewish students have not felt welcome or included in NUS spaces or elected roles”, and that “there have been numerous instances of antisemitism within NUS”.

The framing, focus, and conclusions of the final report were welcomed by many, but this was not a universal response. In fact, some – like myself – believe the report to be deeply flawed in and of itself, and reflective of a far broader problem.