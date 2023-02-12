Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

We need to talk about the ‘new antisemitism’

Over the last few decades, antisemitism has been redefined to incorporate anti-Zionism and various expressions of solidarity with Palestinians, writes Antony Lerman

Sunday 12 February 2023 14:57
Comments
<p>The NUS report makes no meaningful distinction between political offence and anti-Jewish bigotry </p>

The NUS report makes no meaningful distinction between political offence and anti-Jewish bigotry

(PA)

Last month, a report commissioned by the National Union of Students (NUS) and carried out by lawyer Rebecca Tuck KC, published its findings into allegations of antisemitism.

The main conclusions, which understandably made headlines, were that “Jewish students have not felt welcome or included in NUS spaces or elected roles”, and that “there have been numerous instances of antisemitism within NUS”.

The framing, focus, and conclusions of the final report were welcomed by many, but this was not a universal response. In fact, some – like myself – believe the report to be deeply flawed in and of itself, and reflective of a far broader problem.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in