I cringe at the new year’s resolutions in my teenage diary – but I’m glad I made them
Before setting your goals for 2024, dig out your childhood journals, says Glenda Cooper – the wildly unrealistic expectations and embarrassing lists of boys you intend to kiss may, in fact, guide your adult choices and strengthen your resolve in the year ahead
New Year’s Eve. The time for saying goodbye to the old year, welcoming in the next, armed with a glass of fizz, a lump of coal – and, of course, making 10 immaculately composed resolutions.
What? You don’t make 10? Who are these resolution-makers who won’t fully commit?
I made my first set of 10 new year’s resolutions as a nerdy 13-year-old with a mullet and no social life, and while both of those aspects of my life have hopefully improved, the list of 10 has remained constant.
