New Year’s Eve. The time for saying goodbye to the old year, welcoming in the next, armed with a glass of fizz, a lump of coal – and, of course, making 10 immaculately composed resolutions.

What? You don’t make 10? Who are these resolution-makers who won’t fully commit?

I made my first set of 10 new year’s resolutions as a nerdy 13-year-old with a mullet and no social life, and while both of those aspects of my life have hopefully improved, the list of 10 has remained constant.