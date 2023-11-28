One of the more troubling decisions taken by the current government is its recent contract with US spy-tech giant Palantir, to put together and operate a “federated data platform” across the NHS.

Palantir has worked closely with the CIA (an early investor), reportedly helped the US National Security Agency with its spyware programme – and is closely involved with a raft of similar organisations. No wonder its appointment has proved to be controversial, with doctors’ leaders warning (among other things) that it could “damage the confidence that patients have in the profession, and the care they receive”.

These people are going to be handling deeply personal and highly confidential medical records. We’re told that they will be “pseudonymised”, so specific individuals can’t be identified, but de-identification is problematic if, for example, someone has a rare condition – like I do. There are only a few hundred thousand type 1 autoimmune diabetics in the UK. There won’t be many in my postcode.