What should you do when, at a party, someone turns their back on you?

I ask not only because this is peak “Christmas work do” season, fa la la, but also because it happened this week, on live TV, to lovely, funny, clever, beautiful Nigella Lawson, of all people – and she looked as hurt and lost by the experience as we all would be.

Nigella was on The One Show sofa, next to superhero-film lummox Jason Momoa, a great bear of a guy who shifted position to better face fellow guest, actor James Nesbitt, but somehow skewed himself in such a way so as to shut out our national treasure from the coversation.