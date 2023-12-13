Jump to content

Bravo, Nigella – if someone turned their back on me, I’d have unleashed my inner Grace Jones

When a Hollywood lunk snubbed Nigella Lawson on the One Show sofa, she serenely ignored it – but that’s not the only way to deal with rude guests, especially in party season, says society writer Simon Mills

Wednesday 13 December 2023 11:34
Frozen out: Nigella Lawson maintains her poise as actor Jason Momoa turns his back on her on The One Show sofa

(BBC)

What should you do when, at a party, someone turns their back on you?

I ask not only because this is peak “Christmas work do” season, fa la la, but also because it happened this week, on live TV, to lovely, funny, clever, beautiful Nigella Lawson, of all people – and she looked as hurt and lost by the experience as we all would be.

Nigella was on The One Show sofa, next to superhero-film lummox Jason Momoa, a great bear of a guy who shifted position to better face fellow guest, actor James Nesbitt, but somehow skewed himself in such a way so as to shut out our national treasure from the coversation.

