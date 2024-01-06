Ofsted is finally on the right path – but it still has a long way to go
The organisation’s new boss is off to a good start, writes James Moore – but amid a recruitment crisis and a wave of teachers quitting the profession, is it now time for more radical action?
On what for many children was back-to-school week, the new head of Ofsted has been showing welcome signs of a willingness to learn.
Sir Martyn Oliver held a meeting with Professor Julia Waters, the sister of the much-loved headteacher Ruth Perry who took her own life after a bruising Ofsted inspection in which her school was rated as “inadequate”.
A coroner concluded that the inspection “likely contributed” to the death of Ms Perry, whose family said “urgent lessons” needed to be learned. And how: colleagues and family members told the inquest that meetings with Ofsted inspectors had left her so distressed that at times she was unable to speak.
