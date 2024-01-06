Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Ofsted is finally on the right path – but it still has a long way to go

The organisation’s new boss is off to a good start, writes James Moore – but amid a recruitment crisis and a wave of teachers quitting the profession, is it now time for more radical action?

Saturday 06 January 2024 14:45
Comments
<p>Sir Martyn Oliver, the new boss of Ofsted, has suspended inspections and has met with the sister of Ruth Perry</p>

Sir Martyn Oliver, the new boss of Ofsted, has suspended inspections and has met with the sister of Ruth Perry

(PA)

On what for many children was back-to-school week, the new head of Ofsted has been showing welcome signs of a willingness to learn.

Sir Martyn Oliver held a meeting with Professor Julia Waters, the sister of the much-loved headteacher Ruth Perry who took her own life after a bruising Ofsted inspection in which her school was rated as “inadequate”.

A coroner concluded that the inspection “likely contributed” to the death of Ms Perry, whose family said “urgent lessons” needed to be learned. And how: colleagues and family members told the inquest that meetings with Ofsted inspectors had left her so distressed that at times she was unable to speak.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in