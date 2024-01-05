The sister of Ruth Perry, a headteacher who took her own life after an Ofsted inspection, has called for a “systematic change”.

Ms Perry, the headteacher of of Caversham Primary School in Reading, killed herself following an inspection at the school in November 2022.

In December, a coronial inquest found that Ofsted inspections had ‘likely contributed’ to her death.

Since her death, Ms Perry’s sister, Julia Waters has advocated for reform of the school inspection system.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday (5 January), she said: “ My sister had no mental health problems prior to the inspection, it was the inspection that caused her mental health deterioration.”