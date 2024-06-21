Please don’t screw with the Pompidou

France is having a bit of a summer , isn’t it? Massive political turmoil; Macron’s sudden call for elections ; the Paris Olympics landing in just over a month. But there’s more change coming to the heart of the capital.

Yesterday, architects unveiled plans for the Pompidou Centre – plans so big, they’ll require it to be shut for a colossal five years, and partially closed for seven – as long as it originally took to build.