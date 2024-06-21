Jump to content
comment

Please don’t screw with the Pompidou

Paris’s postmodern landmark is to close for refurbishment for five years – almost as long as it took to build – and while its exterior, with its famous ‘caterpillar’ escalator, will escape mostly untouched, John Grindrod is worried how the iconic gallery might be dramatically ‘updated’

Friday 21 June 2024 14:47 BST
The Centre Pompidou gallery, in its pomp
The Centre Pompidou gallery, in its pomp (Getty Images)

France is having a bit of a summer, isn’t it? Massive political turmoil; Macron’s sudden call for elections; the Paris Olympics landing in just over a month. But there’s more change coming to the heart of the capital.

Yesterday, architects unveiled plans for the Pompidou Centre – plans so big, they’ll require it to be shut for a colossal five years, and partially closed for seven – as long as it originally took to build.

Back in 1971, the team of Richard Rogers, Su Rogers and Renzo Piano unexpectedly won an international design competition for a vast museum and library. It was chosen at a time when Paris was still reeling from the protests of 1968, and there was a feeling that this new centre needed to feel open and accessible and of the people, not of the establishment. The architects – then a hippyish bunch of relative youngsters – seemed to represent a new order, their design a demonstration of fresh thinking that was desperately needed.

