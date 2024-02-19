Why can police officers share hateful views on WhatsApp without fear of detection?

A few months ago, I had a conversation with a female Met officer that has stayed with me. One of the worst aspects of working at her London police station, she said, was the incessant WhatsApping.

“It breaks down barriers between colleagues in a way that’s not professional,” she said. “Someone always goes too far, with something that’s sexist or racist. The boundary gets crossed.”

Few people could read about the messages sent by two Nottinghamshire police officers, in the wake of the murders of university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in June last year, and not feel as though the concept of “boundaries” isn’t one that exists at all.