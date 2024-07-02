I’ve already voted – but now I’m worried it won’t be counted

Mercifully, my election campaign is over. Last week, I put my “X” in the box and sent my postal vote on its way. Or at least I thought I did. Now it seems that postal voting has become a problem.

Thousands believe their vote won’t be counted in time, their ballots delayed in our notoriously unreliable post; voting packs are still stuck in sorting offices. Those who requested replacement paperwork ought to have received them last week – but many haven’t.

The problem is most critical in parts of Scotland, where the school term has already ended, meaning some voters have already left on their summer holidays. Constituencies from Kent to the Channel Islands have reported “missing” ballots.