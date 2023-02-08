Keir Starmer is still haunted by the ghosts of Labour’s recent past

Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak tried to outdo each other in unity, in a chamber designed for disagreement. The leader of the opposition was at his most prime ministerial, opening his questions by observing that “the prime minister and I joined this House together in 2015”.

In other words, we are equals; equal in the ferocity of our support for the Ukrainian people. “We have lived through important moments in our domestic and international politics,” he said. “But none of those experiences compares to the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine. Does the prime minister agree with me that right across this House it is vital that we all continue to stand together in full support of Ukraine?”

It turned out that Sunak did agree with him – and he also agreed with him in expressing condolences to all those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which he, the prime minister, had omitted to do.