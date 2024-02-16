Prince Harry likes telling us his truth. Now he wants to tell us the King’s, too
In his latest bombshell interview with a US news network – this time, ‘Good Morning America’ – Prince Harry reminded us of his gratitude, and how the King’s cancer battle can bring his family together. I’ll believe it when I see it, says Paul Clements
During the publicity round that ensured his memoir, Spare, became an international bestseller, Prince Harry revealed how “grateful” he was for the opportunity to tell “own my story”.
Now, as he drums up support for the Invictus Games – the sporting tournament he started for armed forces personnel with life-altering injuries, which will have its first winter sports spin-off next year – it seems Harry is keen to tell his father’s, too.
This morning, the Duke of Sussex was full of gratitude again as his latest bombshell interview with a US news network was broadcast. This time, according to the trailers, it concerned “his father’s cancer battle and how it is bringing his family together”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies