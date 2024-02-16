Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Prince Harry likes telling us his truth. Now he wants to tell us the King’s, too

In his latest bombshell interview with a US news network – this time, ‘Good Morning America’ – Prince Harry reminded us of his gratitude, and how the King’s cancer battle can bring his family together. I’ll believe it when I see it, says Paul Clements

Friday 16 February 2024 13:47
Comments
<p>Harry revealed how ‘grateful’ he was to have visited his father earlier this month, following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis</p>

Harry revealed how ‘grateful’ he was to have visited his father earlier this month, following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis

(PA)

During the publicity round that ensured his memoir, Spare, became an international bestseller, Prince Harry revealed how “grateful” he was for the opportunity to tell “own my story”.

Now, as he drums up support for the Invictus Games – the sporting tournament he started for armed forces personnel with life-altering injuries, which will have its first winter sports spin-off next year – it seems Harry is keen to tell his father’s, too.

This morning, the Duke of Sussex was full of gratitude again as his latest bombshell interview with a US news network was broadcast. This time, according to the trailers, it concerned “his father’s cancer battle and how it is bringing his family together”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in