During the publicity round that ensured his memoir, Spare, became an international bestseller, Prince Harry revealed how “grateful” he was for the opportunity to tell “own my story”.

Now, as he drums up support for the Invictus Games – the sporting tournament he started for armed forces personnel with life-altering injuries, which will have its first winter sports spin-off next year – it seems Harry is keen to tell his father’s, too.

This morning, the Duke of Sussex was full of gratitude again as his latest bombshell interview with a US news network was broadcast. This time, according to the trailers, it concerned “his father’s cancer battle and how it is bringing his family together”.