Whoops! There goes Rachel Reeves’s spotless reputation

There is nothing new under the sun, but sometimes you can put the words in a different order. And sometimes, if you don’t put the words in a different order, you can get into trouble for copying.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, the rising star of the imminent Labour government, fell like a meteor when the Financial Times discovered several examples of plagiarism in her book The Women Who Made Modern Economics, which was published on Wednesday.

To her credit, she owned up promptly, took responsibility, and refused to blame her staff. The story at least offered a partial answer to a question asked by a friend of mine: “How do shadow cabinet members and their staff find the time to write books?” The answer is that they don’t, and sometimes corners are cut.