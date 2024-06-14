There’s one thing we can all do to make our rivers cleaner – and nobody is talking about it
I don’t know how to break it to my kids that we won’t be spending this summer in the water like usual, writes Gemma Abbott – it’s far too dangerous. If only we all started taking individual responsibility for the state of our seas and rivers
Summer in the UK to me means one thing – spending time in the water.
Whether it’s dusting off the surfboards and heading down to the beautiful North Devon coast with my kids, or pumping up our SUPs (standup paddleboards) for a lazy day drifting down our local rivers; being in the water is my favourite way to spend a day.
