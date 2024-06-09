Ten years on from his death, did any of us know the ‘real’ Rik Mayall?

Rik Mayall lived many lives. He was Rik, of course, and Richard “Richie” Richard. There was Sir Richard Dangerous, Alan B’Stard, Drop Dead Fred and Lord Flashheart. Then there was the actual Rik, before and after the 1998 quad bike accident that left him in a coma for days and changed things for good.

Mayall packed a great deal into those 56 years of blazing, brilliant life and today marks a decade since the death of the people’s poet – news that hit us as a hard as a frying pan to the face.

It certainly hit me. Rik Mayall was one of those people who always felt like he’d be there, and for me, as a writer and comedian myself, losing him was like losing a member of the family. At primary school, my friends and I formed a “Bottom Club”, as the only three boys in the class who watched (or were allowed to watch) Richie and Eddie’s antics. I suspect Rik would have enjoyed that name, corrupting our young minds in his own inimitable style.