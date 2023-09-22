There are rumblings that Rishi Sunak is determined to vastly overhaul our current A-level system, and replace it with International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum favoured in Europe. While some have already balked at the idea, as they have with similar education proposals from the PM (more maths, anyone?), I must say that this time Sunak is right on the money.

Two years ago I moved both my children, aged eight and 10 at the time, from a great school where they had been since they were two and four years old, to another primary school. It meant that my son would only be there for one year before leaving for secondary school, but I made the choice for good reason.

The new primary school had recently become a “feeder” for a secondary school that offers the IB curriculum. That meant they would automatically get a place.