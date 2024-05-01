Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

The simplest way for Rishi to silence Tory rebels? Declare an election

With the Conservatives braced for a dreadful showing in the local elections, there’s one surefire way to ward off any revolt within the party, says Andrew Grice. Enough of the silly guessing games, prime minister – announce the date this weekend

Wednesday 01 May 2024 14:44 BST
Comments
Announcing the date of the general election now is preferable to threatening a summer poll, which few backbenchers want
Announcing the date of the general election now is preferable to threatening a summer poll, which few backbenchers want (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Allies of Rishi Sunak are circling the wagons because they know his right-wing critics will attempt to oust him after tomorrow’s local elections in England. Government whips have told Conservative MPs to “take a long weekend”, imposing only a light, one-line whip for next Tuesday’s Commons business after Monday’s bank holiday, in the hope backbenchers keep away from Westminster – and any plotting.

But it’s still likely to be a bad, long weekend for Sunak, as council and mayoral results trickle through until Sunday. The extended leave from the Commons won’t stop the plotting. To the whips’ frustration, rebel MPs can still plan their attempted coup from their constituencies by phone calls and WhatsApp groups.

It’s not clear whether right-wing rebels will garner the 52 Tory MPs needed to trigger a vote of confidence in Sunak as party leader. That will depend on the local results. Team Sunak has succeeded in setting the bar low: a win for either of the Tories’ most prominent mayors – Ben Houchen in the Tees Valley, or Andy Street in the West Midlands – would be seized on as grounds for hope, even though both have in effect run under their own independent brand rather than as Conservatives. The council results will tell us much more about the general election than the mayoral contests, but undecided Tory MPs looking for an excuse not to move against Sunak might take a Houchen or Street victory.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in