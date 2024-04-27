Why Rishi Sunak’s rare good week won’t save him
With his plans to raise defence spending and put an end to Britain's 'sick-note culture' – coupled with the embattled Rwanda scheme finally becoming law – the PM has drawn genuine dividing lines with Labour. Some wavering Tory supporters may be won over, says Andrew Grice, but the general election is still as good as lost
Rishi Sunak has finally achieved one of his goals – to make this year’s general election “a real choice”.
Until now, Labour has been adept at man-for-man marking the Conservatives on policy, to reassure voters it is safe to support Keir Starmer’s party. Shadow ministers take their titles literally. This has helped Sunak’s right-wing critics make the ludicrous claim he is not a “real Conservative”.
But in the past week, Sunak has drawn genuine dividing lines with Labour by announcing higher defence spending; seeing his Safety of Rwanda Bill become law; and vowing to end the UK’s “sick-note culture”, partly through a controversial squeeze on disability benefits.
