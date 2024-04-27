Why Rishi Sunak’s rare good week won’t save him

Rishi Sunak has finally achieved one of his goals – to make this year’s general election “a real choice”.

Until now, Labour has been adept at man-for-man marking the Conservatives on policy, to reassure voters it is safe to support Keir Starmer’s party. Shadow ministers take their titles literally. This has helped Sunak’s right-wing critics make the ludicrous claim he is not a “real Conservative”.

But in the past week, Sunak has drawn genuine dividing lines with Labour by announcing higher defence spending; seeing his Safety of Rwanda Bill become law; and vowing to end the UK’s “sick-note culture”, partly through a controversial squeeze on disability benefits.