Can Euro 2024 really give Rishi Sunak a football bounce in the polls?

The PM may be hoping for a footie-based polls boost, but Will Gore thinks it could be an own goal

Sunday 26 May 2024 14:47 BST
Comments
Will the tournament give Rishi Sunak a boost come July?
Will the tournament give Rishi Sunak a boost come July? (AP)

As Rishi Sunak stood in Downing Street last Wednesday, his voice barely audible over the music being blasted by protesters, and rain trickling down his face, it was no surprise that political commentators were left scratching their heads at what on earth had prompted the PM to call an election.

Some faintly positive economic news seemed an obvious, if scant, justification. Alternatively, some speculated that Rishi’s decision was prompted by his realisation that his plan to “stop the boats” by flying all of Europe’s dinghies to Rwanda was not going to work any time soon. Better, in that case, to cut his losses and go to the country before that failure became all too obvious.

Even more cynical observers wondered if a July election defeat might enable the PM to offer a speedy resignation and relocate to Silicon Valley in time for the new school term in America, in August. That all sounded a bit Meta to me.

