Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

‘Tetchy’ Rishi is making enemies abroad… and it won’t win him friends at home

Sparking a silly row over the Elgin marbles has made the PM look less than statesmanlike – and losing his ‘Mr Calm’ reputation is a bad move for him and his party, writes Andrew Grice

Wednesday 29 November 2023 13:07
Comments
<p>Tea, but no sympathy, for Rishi Sunak</p>

Tea, but no sympathy, for Rishi Sunak

(PA)

Why did Rishi Sunak throw his marbles out of his pram when his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, merely re-stated his country’s long-standing desire to bring home the Parthenon sculptures (known in the UK as the Elgin marbles)?

The only explanation is that Sunak cancelled their meeting to look tough and patriotic – and that he is desperate to find every last pea he can shoot at Labour, who would surely allow the British Museum to loan the marbles to Greece.

Bizarre. I can’t imagine a man in The Dog and Duck turning to his mate and saying: “Did you see what that Keir Starmer did on the Elgin marbles? I’ll never vote for him now.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in