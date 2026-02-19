On his 66th birthday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faced total humiliation when police cars drew up at his Norfolk bolthole. Instead of the security cavalcade he has been accustomed to since childhood, the officers arrived to issue an arrest warrant and search his properties.

The stern and swift reaction from his brother, King Charles, was that justice must take its course. All assistance to a “full, fair and proper process" would be made available to allow that to happen.

That in itself is remarkable. In both tone and gravitas, the Palace quickly aligned with Sir Keir Starmer’s assertion that “no one is above the law” and that “this has to apply in this case in the same way it would in any other case”. The translation is that there should be no divergence in how Parliament and the monarchy handle Andrew.

The royal family is often on the ropes. The clash of an internal culture that prefers intense privacy with the demands of the public role has led to implosions, notably the tensions in handling the death of Diana. But it is also an institution built for survival – and one in which the heavy head that wears the crown is the principal figure to be defended. This, in turn, has produced a rapid professionalisation of its “comms” and advice streams across both Charles’s and William’s operations.

But the unwinding of the story of a giddy prince, now re-established as a royal outcast and facing potential charges of grave abuse of public office in his financial networking with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, does cause new and still unpredictable problems in the fraught relationship between Palace and the public.

The problem is that today’s arrest will inexorably lead to the next level of inquiry about the sordid allegations that Andrew was reliant on Epstein in a trade of favours – ranging from market-sensitive information on British banks and companies to dependency on Epstein for a network of sexual partners, after his divorce from Sarah Ferguson in 1996.

Factually, the most damaging allegation remains the one raised by Virginia Giuffre, one of the underage women groomed for sex and trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and who took her own life in April last year after a long mental health collapse.

Andrew has issued multiple denials about allegations of any sexual encounter with Giuffre. He settled out of court with her in a civil claim, alleged to have cost several million, but he did not admit liability. Certainly, Andrew argued that this settlement was demanded of him by the late Queen and her key advisors in a clumsy attempt to clear up the matter in his mother’s later years. The funds, around £12m, were reportedly a “loan” to Andrew.

Some very awkward questions for today’s Royals remain, even as they have issued statements remembering Epstein’s victims. One suspects that the “lessons learned” period will shortly be upon us. The family has started to talk more (albeit belatedly) about the impact on the real victims of all this – countless abused girls and women. Queen Camilla has a long history of working to end domestic violence against women and girls and has spoken candidly about her own and friends’ experience of abuse to raise awareness of a dark and often hidden subject.

The professionalisation of the Royal family’s communications is another reason why the tone and information disseminated to trusted sources changed so sharply once the scale of the Epstein files’ publication became clear.

The mood has shifted from painting Andrew simply as a “difficult brother” whose health is fragile and who requires protection as part of a code of loyalty in the inner family. When senior courtiers now allow it to be understood that the King – and Prince William – have tried their best to advise Andrew on wiser courses of action and failed, from the disastrous Emily Maitlis interview onwards, the message is clear. No more so than when he was sent to Norfolk, avoiding the association of Windsor with any arrest scene.

I suspect Andrew is now the figure on whom the Palace believes any public reckoning and disgrace will fall. A “wicked uncle” figure, in royal history down the centuries, has often proved a public embarrassment but never fatal damage to the central royal brand. And many ordinary families know what it is to have a foolish, wanton or downright repulsive relative – and have faced the problem of when to cut them off.

What's more, by delivering a guarantee, unusually quickly by Palace standards, that the King is determined the monarchy plays in its constitutional role as “fountain of justice” on which the law and due process rests, despite his personal sorrow at the development, he has also made clear that Andrew is now a matter for the police and the courts – with no special protection by dint of birth.

However bad the details to emerge from the Pandora’s box of misdoings, casting the former prince into the category of an outcast will insulate the King – and his heirs – from the fallout and allow the succession and reinvention of the Crown to continue. That, at any rate, is the calculation. So, at least according to the theory, the damage control has been minutely planned.

Real life has a habit of delivering full-body shocks to the best laid plans. But the message from the only royal who matters in troubled times – the King – is that Andrew deserves to face justice. And on that, at least, a lot of the country will agree.

Anne McElvoy is the host of Politics at Sam and Anne's for POLITICO